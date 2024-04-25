Steph wins NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for 2023-24 season

Steph Curry has another NBA accolade to add to his already impressive résumé.

The four-time champion and two-time league MVP was voted the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season, beating out Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, TNT analyst Charles Barkley announced Thursday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the recipient of the Jerry West Trophy as the 2023-24 Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/NyylEJXK2R — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 25, 2024

The NBA introduced the Clutch Player of the Year award last season, given to the player who "best comes through for his teammates in the clutch." The award's recipient -- Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox became the first last year -- receives the Jerry West Trophy, named after the Los Angeles Lakers legend who earned himself the nickname "Mr. Clutch" for his lights-out shooting at the end of close games.

In 142.9 crunch-time minutes -- or the period when the score is within five points with five or fewer minutes left -- Curry scored a league-leading 189 points with 32 made 3-pointers. The 36-year-old also shot 49.6 percent from the field in clutch minutes, with multiple game-winners coming from his hot hand in 2023-24.

Clutch Player of the Year comes out tonight.



Friendly reminder that Stephen Curry should win CPOY and it shouldn’t be close.



Stephen Curry is:

- 1st in Clutch PTS

- 1st in Clutch FGM

- 1st in Clutch 3PM

- 1st in Clutch PTS per minute

- 1st in Clutch PTS when trailing

- 1st in… pic.twitter.com/lJeJgeFaTj — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) April 25, 2024

Curry dealt with a narrative early in his NBA career that he wasn't a clutch player, but his latest honor dispels that storyline.

