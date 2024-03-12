Why CP3 believes TJD brings new ‘dimension' to Warriors' offense

After another solid performance on both ends of the court, Trayce Jackson-Davis is earning even more praise from his Warriors teammates, with Chris Paul taking notice of the effect the rookie is having on the offense.

Speaking to reporters after a gritty 112-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, Paul explained how the Warriors' ball movement has created some incredible opportunities for Jackson-Davis in above-the-rim situations.

“If you watch this team play for a long time, they move the ball and share the ball extremely well,” Paul said. “And with the shooting that we have and Draymond [Green] creating the stuff, Trayce gives us a different dimension with a lob threat, so I think we complement each other really well.”

Coming from the likes of Paul, who has been known as a master of setting up his teammates for big dunks during his “Lob City” days with the Los Angeles Clippers, the complement is a testament to Jackson-Davis’ progression this season.

Despite not having Steph Curry in the lineup due to an ankle injury, Golden State turned it on against the Spurs with solid scoring performances from Paul and Jackson-Davis.

The Warriors rookie also had the highlight of the night, delivering an epic drunk on Spurs 7-foot-4 rookie Victor Wembanyama toward the end of the fourth quarter, which ultimately sealed the victory for Golden State.

Jackson-Davis had an impressive performance overall, with the rookie center finishing the game with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Paul amicably filled in for Curry in the starting point guard role, notching 19 points on 9-of-19 shooting to go with eight assists and nine rebounds as the Warriors snapped their two-game losing streak.

With the Warriors unlikely to get Curry back for a few more games, Jackson-Davis will need to continue to perform at a high level as Golden State runs through a critical stretch of games against the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

