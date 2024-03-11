Watch TJD posterize Wembanyama with epic dunk in Warriors' win

Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis put a stamp on the Warriors’ 112-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Frost Bank Center.



Jackson-Davis put home a massive dunk over all 7 feet and 4 inches of Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama in the fourth quarter, earning a foul in the process.

TJD PUT WEMBY ON A POSTER 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/FOlJAjhD2B — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2024

The monster slam came when Golden State led 109-101 with roughly 1:13 left in regulation, with Jackson-Davis’ 3-point play giving the Warriors the final points of the night.

And yes, the dunk is epic from all angles.

ARE YOU SERIOUS TJD!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/1Zp83RwvLn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2024

The slam and win couldn’t have come at a better time, considering the Warriors were without Steph Curry and in danger of losing their third-straight game.

Instead, the Warriors earned their first Curry-less win of the 2023-24 NBA season while getting revenge over the same Spurs squad that defeated them one game prior.

Jackson-Davis finished the game with 13 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting, posting 10 rebounds and five assists.

His monster game and dunk moved the Warriors to 34-30 and 17-13 on the road.

