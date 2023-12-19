Podziemski ruled out of Warriors vs. Celtics with back injury

The Warriors will be without one of their young stars as they finish Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski took a tumble before halftime as he attempted to box out Celtics center Neemias Queta in the second quarter, and the Warriors announced shortly after that he has been ruled out of the game with a lower back strain.

Brandin Podziemski went to the locker room after getting shaken on up this play.



(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/X43tH0a3na — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 20, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Before the injury, Podziemski was a plus-2 in plus/minus rating, second only to fellow rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis (plus-8) with five points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one turnover.

The Warriors' first-round pick of the 2023 NBA Draft has been a bright spot for Golden State this season, earning playing time and even a starting role since joining the team.

On the season, the 20-year-old Podziemski is averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 45.5-percent shooting from the field in 21.8 minutes per game.

Golden State trailed Boston 65-62 heading into the half after a hot second quarter, but will have to earn the win without Podziemski. In his place, Andrew Wiggins started the second half.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast