What we learned as Splash Brothers lead Warriors' OT win vs. Celtics

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry spent much of the night in foul trouble, but he came back and made a clutch 3-pointer in overtime as the Warriors rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-126 on Tuesday at Chase Center.

Golden State (13-14) trailed Boston (20-6) by eight points with five minutes left in regulation, then stormed back behind Curry and another big night from rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis (10 points and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes) to beat the best team in the Eastern Conference and arguably the entire NBA.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Warriors missed their first four shots in overtime before Jonathan Kuminga got a steal, then raced the length of the court for a dunk that put Golden State ahead 123-121.

After Jackson-Davis, who continues to shine while coming off the bench, scored off an assist from Klay Thompson, the rookie made the defensive play of the night when he blocked a layup attempt by Boston’s Jaylen Brown.

Trayce said not in my house 🚫 pic.twitter.com/WZk2YL4GVl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 20, 2023

Curry then drove the lane and scored down low for a 127-123 lead that got the Chase Center crowd roaring. The two-time NBA MVP ended his night -- and the game -- with a pair of clinching free throws after hitting a dagger 3-pointer that put the game away.

Steph hits the dagger then says "night, night" 😱😴



(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/NQWdznCLxi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 20, 2023

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors’ sixth consecutive win at Chase Center:

Steph still Steph

Curry spent much of the game in foul trouble and was on the bench for a majority of the third quarter, but he came through to make several big shots during the Warriors’ fourth-quarter surge, including a 3-pointer that ultimately sent the game into overtime.

STEPH THREE TO TIE THE GAME 😱 pic.twitter.com/4QvrA0fgtM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 20, 2023

Two nights after his NBA-record 3-point streak ended in Portland, Curry began what the Warriors hope will be another streak with six made shots beyond the arc.

Brown had some fun at Curry’s expense earlier in the game when he backed the Warriors star down and scored, then lowered his right hand down toward the court as if to say Curry was too small to defend him.

Klay being Klay

For all the hand-wringing over Thompson’s start to the 2023-24 NBA season, the Warriors sharpshooter has found his rhythm over the past two weeks. He scored 10 points in the first quarter against the Celtics and finished with 24. Thompson also made six 3-pointers to move past Vince Carter on the NBA’s all-time list.

One Splash Bro to another … 💦 pic.twitter.com/RTV9xita59 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 20, 2023

Since being shut down by the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12, Thompson is averaging 26.5 points per game

Podz injury leads to Wiggins minutes

Andrew Wiggins did play after all, coming off the bench in the first half, then going back in with the starters during the third quarter after Brandin Podziemski was ruled out of the game with a strained lower back. There was no word on the severity of the injury, but it could be a big blow to the Warriors if it's serious.

Podziemski had replaced Wiggins in Golden State's starting rotation in recent weeks, but Wiggins seemed to have adapted to his bench role fine. Against the Celtics, Wiggins shot just 2 of 11 and finished with six points, but most of his misses came in the key, which was a good sign that he stayed aggressive and attacked the rim.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast