Warriors bench Wiggins; Podziemski to start vs. Clippers

The Warriors made a surprising move to the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported, citing sources, that Golden State is benching veteran forward Andrew Wiggins and will start rookie Brandin Podziemski in his place. The Warriors made the move official shortly after.

Wiggins and guard Klay Thompson have struggled mightily this season and Warriors coach Steve Kerr has stuck by his two veterans despite their overwhelming inconsistencies.

Podziemski will make his first career NBA start against the Clippers.

This story will be updated ...