Slater's heroic catch in Cobb's near-no-hitter has shades of Blanco

Alex Cobb fell just short of his first career no-hitter in the Giants' 6-1 win Tuesday over the Cincinnati Reds -- but his teammate Austin Slater did all he could to help preserve the feat.
With two outs in the top of the eighth inning and San Francisco leading 5-0, Reds outfielder Will Benson hit a short fly ball to shallow left-center field. Slater put his body on the line to keep Cobb's no-hitter intact, laying out to take a single away from Benson in front of a roaring Oracle Park crowd (and after an unsuccessful challenge by Cincinnati).
It was a moment Giants fans won't soon forget despite Spencer Steer's spoiler of a double off Cobb with two outs in the ninth, especially since it was reminiscent of another famous catch that preserved a tremendous pitching feat.
Immediately, social media was abuzz with comparisons to Gregor Blanco's incredible catch that saved Matt Cain's perfect game for the Giants in 2012.
Shades of Blanco indeed.
The 2012 Giants, of course, went on to win that year's World Series. And in the midst of a playoff push, Cobb, Slater and Co. certainly have their eye on a similar outcome this season even though the pitcher's no-hit bid fell just short.