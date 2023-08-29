Slater's heroic catch in Cobb's near-no-hitter has shades of Blanco

Alex Cobb fell just short of his first career no-hitter in the Giants' 6-1 win Tuesday over the Cincinnati Reds -- but his teammate Austin Slater did all he could to help preserve the feat.

With two outs in the top of the eighth inning and San Francisco leading 5-0, Reds outfielder Will Benson hit a short fly ball to shallow left-center field. Slater put his body on the line to keep Cobb's no-hitter intact, laying out to take a single away from Benson in front of a roaring Oracle Park crowd (and after an unsuccessful challenge by Cincinnati).

AUSTIN SLATER OMG 😱 pic.twitter.com/011EvtpVNS — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 30, 2023

It was a moment Giants fans won't soon forget despite Spencer Steer's spoiler of a double off Cobb with two outs in the ninth, especially since it was reminiscent of another famous catch that preserved a tremendous pitching feat.

Immediately, social media was abuzz with comparisons to Gregor Blanco's incredible catch that saved Matt Cain's perfect game for the Giants in 2012.

Somewhere in the world, Gregor Blanco is out there smiling and nodding — Carmen Kiew (@carmenkiew) August 30, 2023

Gregor Blanco just texted Austin Slater to say: S’up? 😎 — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) August 30, 2023

Shades of Gregor Blanco. If ya know, Ya know… — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) August 30, 2023

AUSTIN SLATER WITH HIS GREGOR BLANCO MOMENT — Adam (@AdamBannedBoy) August 30, 2023

Slater with an AMAZING catch. Eat your heart out Gregor Blanco. #SFGiants — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) August 30, 2023

Every **-****** has one great defensive play. Austin Slater doing his best Gregor Blanco tonight. #SFGiants — Anthony Garcia (@SportsAnthony) August 30, 2023

https://twitter.com/TonyCMKE/status/1696731576967589890

Shades of Blanco indeed.

The 2012 Giants, of course, went on to win that year's World Series. And in the midst of a playoff push, Cobb, Slater and Co. certainly have their eye on a similar outcome this season even though the pitcher's no-hit bid fell just short.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast