Cobb's no-hit bid ends on crushing two-out double in ninth

History almost was made on Tuesday night at Oracle Park.

Giants right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb nearly tossed the 18th no-hitter in franchise history in San Francisco's 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cobb was one out away from history when Reds second baseman Spencer Steer roped a double over the head of right fielder Luis Matos to end Cobb's no-hit bid.

The only runner to reach base prior to the hit was Reds right fielder Nick Senzel, who reached first on a throwing error by Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt, who fielded a groundball and fired a high throw that took first baseman J.D. Davis off the bag and walked with one out in the top of the ninth inning.

Cobb stayed in the game after Steer's double and closed the door on the Reds. His final line was: 9 IP, H, ER, BB, 8 K

This story will be updated ...

