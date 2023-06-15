What approvals A's still need before team can move to Las Vegas

The Athletics' pursuit of a new ballpark in Las Vegas cleared a major hurdle this week, but their move to Southern Nevada still can't be considered a done deal.

Senate Bill 1, the franchise's request for $380 million of public funding to construct a new ballpark in Las Vegas, was approved by the Nevada Senate on Tuesday and the Nevada Assembly on Wednesday. The bill now lands on the desk of Gov. Joe Lombardo, who is expected to sign it into law as he's been a proponent of the ballpark project from the start.

So, what's next?

The A's can't pack their bags for Las Vegas yet. They must receive approval from MLB for their relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas. Other MLB owners will vote on relocation, which requires 75 percent approval and could result in approval, denial or approval with a standard relocation fee.

The A's also must prove they can come up with the remaining $1.1 billion in private financing to fund the rest of the $1.5 billion ballpark project. They need to determine a temporary home for the team, as the team's lease at the Oakland Coliseum ends after the 2024 MLB season and this new ballpark wouldn't be ready until Opening Day in 2028.

Additionally, per The Nevada Independent, the A's must negotiate with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority to "establish a development agreement, lease agreement and non-relocation agreement, as well as a community benefits agreement for certain investments in the Las Vegas community." The team would be required to pay the first $100 million of ballpark development costs.

The final designs of the Las Vegas ballpark also need to be evaluated by the Federal Aviation Administration since the construction site is two miles away from the Harry Reid International Airport.

The A's leaving Oakland still is not a guarantee. They have plenty of work to do before squeezing a new ballpark into a 9-acre plot on the Tropicana Las Vegas site.