Nevada lawmakers pass amended A's Las Vegas ballpark bill, await signature

The Athletics took a huge step toward relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas on Wednesday, when the Nevada Assembly passed an amended ballpark bill, Senate Bill 1 (SB1), by a vote of 25-15 (with two absent votes), and the Senate quickly concurred.

The Nevada Independent's Tabitha Mueller shared the details of both the Assembly and Senate votes, and what's next in the process.

Senate concurs on the Assembly's amendment. Lawmakers must now sign the bill before it heads to the governor's desk. — Tabitha Mueller (@tabitha_mueller) June 15, 2023

Assembly passes #SB1 25-15 w/two absent.



Bill goes back to Senate for concurrence pic.twitter.com/IpSEt2pkEZ — Tabitha Mueller (@tabitha_mueller) June 15, 2023

If Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs the bill -- which he has championed, and would secure up to $380 million in public funding for a $1.5 million stadium on the Las Vegas Strip -- the final step in the A's relocation bid would come when MLB owners vote to approve or deny the move. The date of such a vote isn't known.

Oakland mayor Sheng Thao released a statement shortly after passed the amended stadium bill Wednesday.

"Oaklanders know better than anyone that it's a long road between state legislation and shovels in the ground," Mayor Thao said. "In fact, California passed three pieces of state legislation to support the A's new ballpark at Howard Terminal and look where we are now.

"The A's have been part of Oakland for more than half a century, and they belong in this city. As Congresswoman Lee noted, there is no better place to show MLB's commitment to diversity than in Oakland, one of the most diverse cities in the nation - and there is no city that has worked harder to meet the needs of a team than Oakland. If the A's current ownership wants to move to Las Vegas, they should seek an expansion team and leave the A's in Oakland.

"Whatever happens in Nevada, our focus is on doing what's best for Oakland, and our commitment to fiscal responsibility and expanding economic opportunity for all our residents will not waver."

Per The Independent, the Assembly amended the bill to add bigger commitments from the A's, including an annual community financial contribution increase from $1.5 million to $2 million and changes in community benefits agreement oversight. Stadium revenues originally earmarked for a proposed new homelessness prevention fund now will back an existing housing fund, The Independent reported.

Nevada lawmakers' passage of SB1 comes one day after A's fans organized a "reverse boycott" at the Oakland Coliseum, where just under 28,000 fans attended the game against the Tampa Bay Rays to voice their displeasure with the proposed relocation.

The A's have called Oakland home since 1968, but they took another step toward ending that chapter of the franchise's storied history Wednesday.