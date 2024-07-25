A's Miller lands on IL with broken hand after pounding table

The Reaper is headed to the IL.

Ahead of the Athletics' series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, the team placed All-Star closer Mason Miller on the 15-day injured list with a broken left hand.

It is a non-pitching injury he suffered after pounding a padded training room table in frustration after Monday night's win over the Houston Astros, A's manager Mark Kotsay confirmed before Thursday's game against the Angels after MLB.com's Martín Gallegos first reported the news.

"Mason, postgame Monday night after being done with his pitching came in the training room, was going through his recovery [and] was reminded he had a postgame Lyft to get in," Kotsay said. "Out of a little bit of frustration he pounded his first down on a padded training table, which out of emotion, we've all been there, done it. And unfortunately, it resulted in a fracture in his non-pitching left hand in or around where his pinky area is. Which unfortunately he's not able to squeeze his glove and has gotten himself put on the IL."

Miller entered that game in the ninth and helped secure the 4-0 victory with a 1-2-3 inning on 11 pitches.

The 25-year-old flamethrower has put the league on notice all season, but after a stellar showing in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game last week, trade rumors surrounding Miller and the A's intensified tenfold. Miller not only struck out Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani in the All-Star Game, but he also earned the win in the American League's 5-3 victory over the National League at Globe Life Field.

But Miller, who officially landed on the IL on Tuesday, will be inactive until at least Aug. 7. The 2024 MLB trade deadline is July 30.

"I know he's in a cast now," Kotsay said of Miller's return timeline. "I'm sure he'll be re-evaluated in a couple weeks, probably two weeks. But the positive in it is it's in his non-throwing arm, he can throw while he's not in a cast and that will happen. He's going to throw some [side sessions] here Tuesday in San Fran and so hopefully the arm will continue to be in shape and [we'll have a] timeframe once he's ready and can squeeze his glove."

In 34 appearances this season, Miller has posted a 2.21 ERA with 15 saves and leads all MLB relievers with 70 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings. He has thrown 306 pitches of at least 100 mph or faster -- by far the most in MLB.

Additionally, Miller has held opposing batters to a .146 batting average.

In a corresponding move, the A's reinstated right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling from the injured list. Stripling was 1-9 with a 5.82 ERA in 11 starts when he was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right elbow. The 34-year-old right-hander went 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA and a .892 opponents OPS on a three-start rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas.