A's Butler cherishing MLB success after initial learning curve

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Lawrence Butler is that guy for the Athletics right now.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 18, the 24-year-old outfielder has been red-hot for Oakland, hitting .412 in July after entering the month below the Mendoza Line.

Now with a .257 batting average on the season and his name generating serious buzz for AL Player of the Month consideration, Butler is balancing embracing the moment and reflecting on the work that got him here.

“You know, it’s just kind of crazy seeing myself progress from my first big league game to [almost] a full year in the big leagues,” Butler told NBC Sports California on Friday. "So, it’s pretty cool. I’m stoked about it, and I finally got some service time under my belt; The vets can leave me alone a little bit. But yeah, it’s pretty cool.”

Service time had been hard to earn for the righty.

After being selected with the No. 173 pick in the 2018 draft, Butler made his MLB debut on Aug. 11. He would slash just .211/.240/.341 over his first 42 games.

Getting on base -- and staying on the team -- at the big-league level was a challenge for Butler, but a solid spring landed him his first spot on Oakland’s 2024 Opening Day roster.

Still, his same struggles persisted, resulting in a demotion back to Triple-A Las Vegas on May 14.

This summer, however, has been a season of application. Everything has changed for Butler since he was recalled almost one month after receiving the tough break.

“It’s all about trusting the process,” Butler said. "Baseball is full of ups and downs. Just because you’re struggling, you can’t dwell on it [or] let that eat you up. You just got to take it day by day and think of every day as ‘This might be the start of a crazy run,’ like I’m on right now.

“Every day, I come to the ballpark ready to work with the confidence and the preparation that it’ll return a good shift.”

Butler since has made every game count.

In July, the right-handed hitter has posted a .467 on-base percentage to go with 28 hits, 26 RBI, nine home runs, three stolen bases and 17 extra-base hits.

For Butler, his recent strides mean everything. Seeing positive feedback and hype on his social media feeds has been an unworldly experience, too. But both aspects of his life serve as reminders of the people who helped him reach this point, especially after some dark times.

“That’s surreal,” Butler said of his newfound praise. “That’s a dream come true. That’s some accomplishment. You dream as a kid [about] winning the World Series and really just producing in the league. It’s a feeling that I’ll probably never get hold of.

“Everybody -- staff, family, friends -- everybody just talked to me always and had great things to say about me. [They] kept my head up, trying to keep me confident. I really appreciate all of them. Everybody has come over, talked to me, said some things about me, even when I was going bad, So, I appreciate all of them for that.”

Oakland, too, has been scorching. The A’s 18-3 road win over the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2024 MLB All-Star break sparked a 6-2 stretch, and Oakland’s offense has led baseball in virtually all offensive categories in July.

Butler made sure to credit his teammates, in addition to himself, for the A’s recent success. But he also made it clear that Oakland finally is seeing itself gel as one unit, specifically as a rebuilding team rooted in youth and projects.

“I know I’m playing pretty good too, but you got Brent Rooker over there raking [and] Max Schumann, [too]," Butler explained. "The whole team is putting it together now. Pitching has been good, and our defense is playing good.

“I feel like this is the turning point into the rebuild stage. You kind of have a couple of years where things might not go so well. But, I mean, eventually, the guys that you put your trust in are going to gel together and make things work. It’s all about trusting the process."

Butler is feeling himself, as are the A’s.

Although there still is much baseball left to be played, Oakland is heating up right before the July 30 trade deadline where big decisions certainly will loom.

No one knows how general manager David Forst and the A's will approach trade season. Butler, at least, is proving to be someone Oakland should build around for years.