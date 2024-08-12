Why Kerr is a ‘LeBron fan for life' after coaching James in Olympics

Steve Kerr finally was able to reap the rewards of having LeBron James on his side after countless matchups against the NBA's all-time leading scorer over the years.

James, along with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and a plethora of NBA superstars headlined a loaded Team USA roster at the 2024 Paris Olympics. One that Kerr had the honor of coaching.

In speaking to reporters after Team USA secured the gold medal with a 98-87 win over France on Saturday at Bercy Arena in Paris, Kerr was asked about his experience coaching James.

"LeBron, what a blessing to coach him finally after all these years of coaching against him and trying to figure out how to beat him," Kerr said. "To watch him up close, I've said this these past few weeks, just to see his approach, to see his professionalism, how coachable he is and then of course just how gifted he is at everything. Every part of the game he seems to have mastered. I'm thrilled to have been able to coach him these last six weeks and I'm a LeBron fan for life."

Kerr won't have long to enjoy his newfound LeBron fandom before the Warriors begin the 2024-25 NBA season on either Oct. 23 or 24. James then will return to being a thorn in Golden State's side as it competes with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference.

But for now, Kerr is cherishing the shared experience with a longtime rival.

