Kuminga puts on show for Warriors, rest of NBA in win vs. Lakers

The calendar the Warriors posted last summer to chart Jonathan Kuminga’s future has dwindled to a timer that could hit zeroes in as little as two weeks. He wants to delay it through April and May and deep into June.

The more meaningful games the Warriors play, the closer they and other NBA teams will inspect Kuminga, who is in the waiting room for restricted free agency this summer.

Kuminga’s desire to show his virtues was evident Thursday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Listed on the injury report as “questionable” with a pelvic contusion, Kuminga completed a pregame workout and was cleared to play about 40 minutes before tipoff at Crypto.com Arena.

In an intraconference game with significant consequences, against an opponent chasing the same goal, Kuminga submitted perhaps the most nuanced performance of his career as the Warriors carved out a 123-116 victory.

“He played the role that we really needed from him,” coach Steve Kerr told reporters in Los Angeles. “His defense was good. He had nine rebounds, took care of the ball, no turnovers, four assists.

“It was a switching game. We switched a lot, and he was great defensively, staying in front (of ballhandlers) and just played a really solid game. He did exactly what we needed to help us win the game.”

Kuminga scored an efficient 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds, recorded four assists – without a turnover – and blocked a shot. He was plus-9 over 25 minutes off the bench. To put a finer point on it, Kuminga had 11 more points, three more assists and only two fewer rebounds than LA’s entire four-man bench crew.

The fourth-year forward showed higher degrees of wisdom, and generally was more alert to his surroundings. His offensive judgment was impeccable, his effort commendable. He flipped dimes that he could not summon a year ago. Maybe even three months ago.

This is the “JK” that will earn a lot of money in the NBA.

Kuminga’s performance was a response to pleas from teammates, specifically regarding his defense against a team featuring LeBron James, Luka Doncić and Austin Reaves. Kuminga took turns on James and Reeves but did his best work against Doncić, who had a forgettable evening: 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field, including 0-of-6 from distance.

“He was asking for those matchups,” Draymond Green said. “That says a lot. We challenged him in private, we challenged him publicly to step up on the defensive end. And he did that. He was great offensively, but he was even better defensively.”

Golden State’s defense was exceptional in the first half, at one point holding LA to one field goal over a 10-minute span from late in the first quarter to midway through the second. That was the source of leads as high as 16 points. The Lakers threatened late, but did not have enough to complete a comeback.

The Warriors got their usual brilliance from Stephen Curry, who finished with a game-high 37 points and added six assists. They got tremendous production from Brandin Podziemski, who scored 22 first-half points and finished with 28, with six assists. On a night when Moses Moody (13 points) and Jimmy Butler III (11) were relatively quiet on offense, a third scorer/playmaker was needed.

Kuminga raised his hand.

“I just think that with his talent, his ability to get us some easy baskets, and if you can rebound like he did tonight it's huge for us,” Kerr said.

Kuminga, 22, is the wild card in Golden State’s increasingly imposing deck. His downhill forays crack defenses. His speed dazzles. His athleticism sets him apart from his teammates. The Warriors know all of this, and really like Kuminga, yet they declined to offer a big-money contract extension to Kuminga last summer.

Kuminga watched four players in his NBA draft class (2021) – Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and Orlando’s Franz Wagner – receive maximum extensions worth $224 million over five years. Five others – Houston’s Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, Orlando’s Jalen Suggs, New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III and Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson – received nine-figure extensions.

The only player selected in the top 12 picks that failed to get an extension and remains with his original team is Kuminga. The Warriors chose to wait. To give him another season to prove worthy of a deal that could soar beyond $35 million annually.

Kuminga showed signs of being such a player Thursday night.

“It’s just good to see that nice level of growth from him,” Green said. “We need him to continue playing the way he played tonight.”

The timer on Kuminga’s NBA future is ticking loudly. Golden State’s front office is observing his season with a powerful microscope that is stronger now than it was in November. And about to get even stronger.

