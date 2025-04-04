Aiyuk has ‘chance' to be ready for 49ers' 2025 season opener

It is no longer in question whether wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will remain on the 49ers this season.

The uncertainty now is when he will take the field with his team.

“I don’t know,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this week at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

“It’s too early to tell. The goal is always early. You hope to have him right away. We were told by his doctor there’s a chance. But it’s too early in the process and we’ll see when we get closer to training camp and see what it looks like.”

General manager John Lynch said Aiyuk had a recent appointment with performing surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who provided an encouraging update on Aiyuk’s physical condition.

“We’re pleased with Brandon’s progress,” Lynch said. “He’s been working hard and got good reviews from Dr. ElAttrache. That was a key marker, as I mentioned it would be. He did well.”

Aiyuk sustained a season-ending right knee injury on Oct. 20 when Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner made a big hit at the end of a 15-yard reception. Aiyuk sustained tears to his ACL and MCL on the play.

He underwent surgery to repair the damage nearly three weeks later.

Aiyuk’s status with the 49ers was in question through most of the offseason. But the window closed Tuesday on any potential for a trade when the 49ers picked up a $22.85 million option bonus.

The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders last month for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so the 49ers need Aiyuk to return close to his form of 2023.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards in his fourth NFL season, which led to him signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension just prior to the start of the 2024 regular season.

Aiyuk, 27, remains signed through the 2028 season.

The 49ers will begin Phase I of their offseason program on April 21 with Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, free-agent acquisition Demarcus Robinson and Jacob Cowing as their top, healthy wide receivers.

