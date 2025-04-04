How Steph made NBA history in Warriors' huge win over Lakers

Steph Curry made more NBA history in Thursday’s 123-116 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

With his 37-point outburst, the Warriors superstar became the oldest point guard to record back-to-back games of 35 points or more.

Steph Curry is the oldest point guard in NBA history to record back-to-back 35-PT games. pic.twitter.com/wfZtZqFEui — StatMamba (@StatMamba) April 4, 2025

Curry’s stellar shooting from the free-throw line helped Golden State get a much-needed victory against Los Angeles. This followed his incredible 52-point performance in the previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

These two crucial wins have placed the Warriors in contention for a high playoff seed in the Western Conference.

Since trading for Jimmy Butler, the 37-year-old has experienced a scoring renaissance, averaging 29.2 points per game and ripping long-range shots like the good old days.

With six games left in the regular season, the Warriors are one game back of the Lakers for the fourth seed in the West.

Given Curry’s resurgent play and the continued development of the rest of Golden State’s lineup, the franchise heads into the postseason with plenty of positive momentum.

Still, the road to a favorable playoff seed won’t get any easier with two of the best teams in the Western Conference up next. Curry will need to channel more of his magical shot-making in the next two games if the Warriors want to beat the Denver Nuggets (47-30) and the Houston Rockets (50-27).

