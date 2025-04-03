How Draymond roasted Steph during 52-point game vs. Grizzlies

Nobody is safe from Draymond Green's trash talk on the court, not even Steph Curry.

The Warriors' superstar, despite scoring 52 points in Golden State's 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedExForum, was chirped by his longtime teammate toward the end of the game.

Green joined ESPN's Malika Andrews for an exclusive interview that aired on Thursday's episode of "NBA Today," where he revealed what he told Curry after realizing how many points his Warriors teammate had late in the fourth quarter.

"I told him at the free-throw line, when they fouled him, he had 50, and he went to the free-throw line, I said 'Man! Oh, you already got 50? Well, go ahead and get 52, that's not bad for a 40-year-old," Green told Andrews.

Curry, of course, is 37 years old, but you might not be able to tell by how he still plays on the court in his 16th NBA season.

One NBA player who is 40 years old, is LeBron James, whom Green and the Warriors will face off against on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena. And of course, he will not be safe from Green's trash talk.

"He gotta hear it too," Green said about poking fun at James for his age.

That's a bear that the Warriors would be wise not to poke.

The same goes for Curry, although opposing teams still seem to be learning that lesson the hard way.

