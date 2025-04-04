Warriors guard Moses Moody put Lakers wing Austin Reaves on a poster Thursday night, but the referees didn't play along.

Moody threw down a dunk of the year candidate in the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Upon replay review, the officials determined that the fourth-year guard committed an offensive foul.

MOSES MOODY POSTER ... but it got overturned. 😔



Did the refs get this right?!?!pic.twitter.com/lkBqRj4LuD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 4, 2025

Reaves had his feet set outside the restricted area, leading to the overturned call.

Moody, starting his 28th game of the 2024-25 NBA season, has played an instrumental part in the Warriors' midseason turnaround, and he almost had his moment of the year.

