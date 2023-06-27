Trending
Report: Hurricanes, Kraken among several EK65 trade suitors

By Sheng Peng

Specific suitors for Erik Karlsson have emerged.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Seattle Kraken are among “several teams” who have talked to the Sharks about Karlsson, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday.

Keep in mind, it’s still early in the Karlsson derby. And because of his contract, this might be one of the more complicated trades in NHL history.

“It’s still like fairly early in conversation. I think there’s a lot of teams that want to do it, not necessarily a lot of teams that can do it,” the 2023 Norris Trophy winner admitted Sunday.

It appears a lot of it will come down to how much the Sharks will retain of Karlsson’s remaining four years at $11.5 million AAV. And what the Sharks deem as an acceptable return. And if Karlsson will waive his No-Movement Clause.

