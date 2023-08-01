Three veteran NHL free agents Sharks should pursue

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Mike Grier’s M.O. has been clear this offseason.

From Mackenzie Blackwood to Anthony Duclair to Filip Zadina, and even the failed pursuit of Vladimir Tarasenko, the San Jose Sharks obviously are looking for devalued assets who still appear to possess real upside. For the rebuilding Sharks, these assets represent either a path to speed up the rebuild or very flippable trade deadline assets.

Oft-injured Blackwood, acquired for just a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, finished sixth for the Calder Trophy in 2019-20 and was once considered one of the best young goalies in the NHL.

Duclair, acquired for Steven Lorentz and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick, had two goals last season but scored 31 in 2021-22.

Zadina, inked to a one-year, $1.1 million contract, was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Six-time 30-goal scorer Tarasenko is on the wrong side of 30 but could well have flourished with all the playing time that he’d receive in San Jose.

Approaching August, there are three unrestricted free agents left who I think are realistic for the San Jose Sharks – so no Patrick Kane – and also possess high upside.