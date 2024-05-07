Celebrini's immediate reaction to Sharks winning No. 1 NHL draft pick

For all intents and purposes, top-rated prospect Macklin Celebrini will be a Shark next season after San Jose won the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft during Tuesday's lottery.

After the ping pong balls fell in the Sharks' favor, Celebrini shared his thoughts on the team likely to draft him with ESPN's John Buccigross and said it was a relief to finally know where he'll play.

"Obviously, San Jose is an amazing organization," said Celebrini, whose father Rick works in the Bay as the Golden State Warriors' director of sports medicine and performance. "It's pretty cool."

Celebrini has a couple of factors that link him to San Jose -- the Celebrini family is based in Livermore, just 34 miles north of the Sharks' SAP Center home, and the 17-year-old plays for GM Mike Grier's alma mater, Boston University. Additionally, Celebrini played for the Jr. Sharks during the 2019-20 season, scoring 49 goals and racking up 45 assists in just 54 games for the 14-and-under squad.

The serendipity of it all isn't lost on the young center.

"I've lived there for a little bit growing up, obviously with my dad with the Warriors," Celebrini told Buccigross. "... If I'm fortunate to get drafted there, I'd be very lucky."

After a difficult 2023-24 NHL season, there's hope on the horizon for the Sharks with the chance to draft Celebrini. And it certainly seems like the franchise-altering talent is just as excited about playing in San Jose.

