Sharks' Couture reveals when he hopes to return from injury

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Logan Couture is hoping that his nightmare 2023-24 NHL season doesn’t repeat itself next year.

Couture played just six games this season in January, hampered by a deep groin issue, revealed to be Osteitis pubis.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

What’s next for the Sharks captain?

Out since Jan. 31, Couture said during his end-of-season press conference Saturday that it took a couple months to even get back to living his day-to-day life. Now, he’s feeling better, and planning to hit the ice once again in July. He and the Sharks medical staff are optimistic that he’ll be ready for training camp this September.

The 35-year-old also addressed his long-term future with the Sharks and who he’s cheering for between Tomas Hertl and Joe Pavelski in the first-round Vegas Golden Knights-Dallas Stars Stanley Cup playoff matchup.

Couture, on his off-season plans:

Take some time off—a little bit time off right now, and then start to train and skate. Looking to skate in July and see how I feel.