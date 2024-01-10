Quinn delivers NSFW reaction after Sharks drop 12th straight game

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

TORONTO – Hello darkness, my old friend.

The San Jose Sharks feel like they’re at rock-bottom again, playing their worst as the losses mount.

Tonight, it was a 7-1 humiliation at Scotiabank Arena at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs, their 12th-straight loss. This was paired with a “lack of effort” 4-1 loss to these same Leafs at SAP Center on Saturday.

Quinn thought tonight was San Jose’s worst performance this season, even if it wasn’t their most lopsided defeat: “Arguably our worst game of the year, from start to finish. Every facet of the game, really. Not one guy really had their game tonight.”

He added, sardonically, later, “We could barely carry the puck over the blueline.”

Playing your worst when you’re at your worst is echoes of the San Jose Sharks’ 0-10-1 start, which ended with history-making back-to-back losses, 10-1 to the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 2 and 10-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 4. That was the first time since the 1965-66 Boston Bruins that a team has given up double-digit goals in back-to-back contests.

