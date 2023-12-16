Quinn blames Sharks' low energy, not disallowed goals, for loss

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

PHOENIX – It would be easy to say that the Sharks had a victory stolen from them Friday.

After all, they had two goals disallowed, one from William Eklund and the other from Mikael Granlund, ultimately getting shut out 1-0 by the Arizona Coyotes. Kaapo Kahkonen made 24 of 25 saves in another solid effort.

William Eklund’s game-tying goal was wiped off after this run of play 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GHp9uhT1iH — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 16, 2023

ANOTHER game-tying goal was wiped off in the third period 😡 pic.twitter.com/PbAtAHtBt7 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 16, 2023

But let’s get past the fact that the NHL, by the letter of the law, made the right call in both cases.

Duclair was offsides by a mile before the Granlund goal. Meanwhile, there was more of an argument on Luke Kunin’s unintentional goaltender interference on Connor Ingram, but…

That's not the rule: If Ingram was out of the crease, would be a different story pic.twitter.com/HdtI2q7Lwx — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 16, 2023

Even if the Sharks had pulled out a victory, coach David Quinn was not enamored with their overall effort: “It’s one of those nights where you don’t have all your energy and you just feel there wasn’t a lot of energy in the locker room before the game.”

