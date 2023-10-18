Quinn vows Thrun is key piece of future as Sharks send him down to AHL

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Good news: The Sharks' defense is getting healthier.

Bad news for waiver-exempt Henry Thrun, the 22-year-old blueliner who has been sent down to the San Jose Barracuda.

D Henry Thrun has been assigned to the @sjbarracuda. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) October 18, 2023

“Just keep doing what you’ve been doing. I know it was frustrating, I thought he’s been solid last few games,” Sharks coach David Quinn said of his message to Thrun. “But it’s just a position where there is huge value in going to play in the American Hockey League. He’s gonna have the puck more, he’s going to gain more confidence, he’s going to get more swagger. He’s a big part of our future.”

The top prospect, signed out of Harvard last year, has never played in the AHL.

On a related note, for the first time since the beginning of the regular season, Radim Simek and Nikita Okhotiuk were full participants this afternoon in Sharks practice.

