49ers activate Williams vs. Jets, elevate two practice-squad players

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers on Monday created depth at defensive end and safety with two call-ups from the practice squad.

Defensive end Sam Okuayinonu and safety Tracy Walker III were elevated from the practice squad to be available for the Week 1 game against the New York Jets on Monday night. They will take on backup roles with defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and safety Talanoa Hufanga out of action.

The 49ers also removed All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams from the reserve/did not report list in order for him to step back into his starting position for the 2024 season opener at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers released veteran offensive tackle Brandon Parker from the 53-man roster to make room for Williams. Parker re-signed with the team last week while Williams remained away from the team as a holdout during contract negotiations.

Williams ended up agreeing to a new three-year deal worth $82.66 million, including $48 million fully guaranteed. After he reported to the team, the 49ers were granted a roster exemption and didn't have to make an immediate move.

Hufanga is nearing a return to action after sustaining a season-ending torn ACL in November of last season. He went through limited practice last week, and the 49ers listed him as doubtful for the season opener.

Ji’Ayir Brown and George Odum are expected to be the 49ers’ starting safeties.

Walker could be the 49ers' No. 3 safety ahead of rookie Malik Mustapha. Walker has vast experience going up against quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and spent six seasons with the Detroit Lions with 43 starts in 79 games.

Rodgers played his first 18 NFL seasons in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers before a trade last year sent him to the Jets.

The 49ers added some depth on the edge with Gross-Matos ruled out of action. He sustained a right knee injury in San Francisco's final preseason game.

Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd are the 49ers’ starting defensive ends, with Robert Beal Jr. and Okuayinonu figuring to see action as part of the team’s defensive line rotation.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and left guard Aaron Banks are listed as questionable, and the 49ers must submit their list of 48 active players for the game 90 minutes before the 5:15 p.m. kickoff.

