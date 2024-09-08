Williams deal gives 49ers seven highest-paid players at their position

The 49ers have an abundance of high-profile players and none of them come cheap.

After agreeing to a lucrative reworked contract with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams this week, San Francisco now has seven players among the five highest-paid at their respective positions in terms of average annual salary.

Trent Williams’ new contract locks him into the 2025 season when he will be the age of 37. pic.twitter.com/TiypsW4rVY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Purdy amazingly is the 79th highest-paid at the quarterback position, but that likely will change next offseason when he becomes contract-extension eligible. Especially after Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott's massive four-year, $240 million deal reset an already exploding quarterback market.

Will the 49ers soon have eight of the highest-paid players at their position or will Purdy's impending contract force San Francisco to move one or multiple of their high-profile players?

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast