49ers sign two additional players to finalize 2024 practice squad

The 49ers made their final roster cuts to the regular-season limit of 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Some players who didn't make the initial 53-man roster received encouraging news shortly after as San Francisco announced 15 players of its 17-player practice squad Wednesday.

Among those players were quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who showed flashes of his potential during the 49ers' three preseason games and veteran wide receiver Trent Taylor.

The following day, San Francisco made two additional moves to finalize their 17-player practice squad. Here's a look at the players they signed:

OL Isaac Alarcon*

DL Evan Anderson

DL Alex Barrett

DL Jonathan Garvin

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

CB Chase Lucas

S Jaylen Mahoney

WR Tay Martin

DL T.Y. McGill Jr.

QB Tanner Mordecai

OL Drake Nugent

TE Mason Pline

WR Trent Taylor

S Tracy Walker III

TE Brayden Willis

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

* NFL’s International Pathway Program

The Athletic's Matt Barrows first reported, citing a source, the signing of Marshall on Wednesday.

