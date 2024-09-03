Williams, 49ers agree to three-year, $82M reworked contract, per agent

Perhaps the most consequential player hold-out in recent 49ers history officially is over.

Star left tackle Trent Williams and the 49ers agreed to a three-year, $82.660 million reworked contract, his agency Elite Loyalty Sports announced shortly after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the news.

Breaking down the numbers 💸



It’s been an honor to advice on economics and guide you through the journey.



TO GOD BE THE GLORY #eliteloyaltysports @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/VYc4Hs1kq7 — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) September 3, 2024

According to Williams' agency, the star left tackle is guaranteed $48 million at signing and will receive a signing bonus of $24.690 million.

As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero points out, Williams originally had three years and approximately $77 million remaining on his previous contract before agreeing to a reworked deal and now will receive more money upfront while offsetting the $4-plus million he accumulated in fines for missing mandatory practices and games.

Trent Williams had three years and about $77 million remaining on his old contract. So this revised deal moves money up — offsetting some fines in the process — and gets Williams new guarantees. https://t.co/e1b7aSxoBR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 3, 2024

The All-Pro held out the entirety of San Francisco's training camp in pursuit of a reworked contract, but that, along with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's hold-in finally are over.

Williams and the 49ers were nearing an agreement on a reworked contract early Monday morning as the veteran lineman boarded a plane for the Bay Area in a sign that a deal was imminent. Williams then attended practice but did not participate before speaking to reporters for the first time this summer shortly after practice.

The 36-year-old, widely regarded as the NFL's best left tackle, was set to be the sixth-highest paid at the position heading into the 2024 season before reworking his contract. Now he, deservedly so, is the highest paid at his position in terms of average annual value ($27.55 million) as he begins a critical 14th NFL season with the 49ers.

