49ers vs. Jets injury report: CMC questionable; Hufanga doubtful

SANTA CLARA — Safety Talanoa Hufanga’s return from a knee injury that ended his 2023 season might have to wait.

Hufanga is listed as doubtful on the 49ers’ official Week 1 injury report, which the team released Saturday afternoon. San Francisco opens the season against the New York Jets on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) were ruled out.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has been cleared for action but is listed as questionable. He was listed as limited in practice this week with calf and Achilles issues. Left guard Aaron Banks (finger) also is listed as questionable.

McCaffrey and Banks are expected to be available for Monday’s game.

Hufanga, who enters his fourth NFL season, has a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster and was cleared to return to practice last week. He took part in limited practice this week.

Hufanga sustained a torn ACL in his right knee Nov. 19 on a non-contact play as he attempted to tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White in the open field. Hufanga underwent surgery later that week.

Hufanga was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list at the opening of training camp and did not receive full medical clearance until Aug. 27, when teams had to reduce their rosters to the regular-season limit.

The 49ers appear likely to go with George Odum in Hufanga’s starting spot against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in Week 1. Second-year pro Ji’Ayir Brown is entrenched as the starter at the other safety position.

The 49ers could opt to elevate two practice-squad players for Monday’s game. Defensive end Sam Okuayinonu could take Gross-Matos’ spot on the depth chart. Safety Tracy Walker III also is among the candidates.

Rookie Malik Mustapha is the fourth safety on the 49ers’ 53-man roster.

The 49ers also will have to make a roster move by 1 p.m. PT on Monday to activate All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams from the reserve/did not report list.

Williams was a holdout in training camp because of contract issues. He agreed to a new deal with the team Monday, but he remained on the reserve list as the 49ers were granted a temporary roster exemption.

49ers injury report

Out

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

LB Dee Winters (ankle)

Doubtful

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

Questionable

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf, Achilles) G Aaron Banks (finger)

Jets injury report

Out

LB Zaire Barnes (ankle)

G Wes Schweitzer (hand)

