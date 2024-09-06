49ers practice report: Gross-Matos' Week 1 availability in jeopardy

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers appear likely to open the 2024 NFL regular season without their top backup on the defensive line.

Yetur Gross-Matos, who sustained a right knee injury in the 49ers’ final preseason game of the summer, remained out of practice on Friday, and his availability for the team’s Week 1 game appears to be in jeopardy.

Gross-Matos and backup linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) are the only two 49ers players who have not taken part in practices this week, as the team prepares to face the New York Jets on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Gross-Matos was seen going through physical therapy, including side-to-side shuffles, on a side field at the start of practice on Friday.

Gross-Matos is a fifth-year player who signed with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. He signed a two-year, $18 million contract to serve as a defensive end on base downs and an inside pass-rusher in nickel situations.

Gross-Matos figures to be one of the team’s key rotational defensive linemen behind starters Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd. The team’s other backup defensive end is Robert Beal. The 49ers could elevate defensive end Sam Okuayinonu from the practice squad to face Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Running back Christian McCaffrey took part in the padded practice but remained limited due to calf and Achilles conditions. He is expected to be available for the season opener against the Jets.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga continues to progress after being cleared to return to practice after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL last November. Hufanga was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row. The 49ers may opt to hold Hufanga out of his starting role to open the season. Veteran player George Odum appears to be in line for a role in the starting lineup while Hufanga is out.

Here is the complete 49ers practice participation report for Friday:

49ers

Did Not Participate

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

LB Dee Winters (ankle)

Limited Participation

G Aaron Banks (finger)

RB Isaac Guerendo (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf, Achilles)

Full Participation

LB Tatum Bethune (ankle)

G Spencer Burford (hand)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (back, right knee)

Jets

Did not participate

LB Zaire Barnes (ankle)

G Wes Schweitzer (hand)

Full participation

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (groin)

T Max Mitchell (shoulder)

G Xavier Newman-Johnson (shoulder)

T Tyron Smith (not injury related - resting player)

WR Mike Williams (knee)

