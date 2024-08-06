49ers camp takeaways: Injuries mounting before preseason opener

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers entered their fourth block of training camp practices on Tuesday with all eyes searching for Brandon Aiyuk, who was not seen around the practice field as he has been the last few weeks.

The 49ers went about business as usual with a few players sitting out due to veteran rest days, including defensive lineman Leonard Floyd, edge rusher Nick Bosa, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, running back Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Tay Martin were seen working with trainers on the side of the field along with rookie running back Isaac Guerendo, who looks like he is getting closer to returning to action.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after practice that punter Mitch Wishnowsky is dealing with knee irritation that has kept him out of practice, which is why Juszczyk has been seen holding for kicker Jake Moody.

It was a shorter team drill session, which likely will be followed by a lengthier practice on Wednesday.

Here are five takeaways from Day 11 of 49ers Training camp

The running back room is getting thin

Running back Christian McCaffrey went through individual drills on Sunday with a compression sleeve on his left calf but sat out of 11-on-11 work. The All-Pro did not participate at all on Tuesday, after which Shanahan confirmed that the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year will be out for a few weeks of practice and will likely not be seen at all during the preseason.

Shanahan doesn't anticipate Christian McCaffrey playing in the preseason after suffering a calf strain pic.twitter.com/O22vSbt3AR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 6, 2024

With McCaffrey, Mitchell and Guerendo all sidelined from practice, it is understandable why the 49ers needed to bring back Matt Breida, who spent three seasons with the San Francisco from 2017-2019.

Welcome back, Matt Breida 👋 pic.twitter.com/5t6XfXSBBm — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 6, 2024

The undrafted free agent did not participate in team drills but was seen chatting with running back coach Bobby Turner on the sidelines after individual warmups.

Purdy, Pearsall continue building chemistry

Ricky Pearsall has been much more involved in team drills since returning from an hamstring injury that sidelined the rookie for a few weeks. The 2024 first-round draft pick had one of his most eye-popping catches of camp during the early portion of practice.

Brock Purdy found the rookie receiver at least 30 yards deep, closely covered by George Odum and Deommodore Lenior. Pearsall came down with the ball showing why the 49ers selected him at No. 31 overall.

Jacob Cowing makes his return

The rookie wide receiver who was sidelined with a hamstring injury after the first week of training camp made a solid appearance on Tuesday, participating in both individual and team drills.

Jacob Cowing was back at practice today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XTFJKQpxOY — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 6, 2024

Cowing was seen fielding kickoffs from the JUGS machine as well as on the field with the second and third teams. The fourth-round pick caught passes from both backup quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Josh Dobbs in his return.

DBs showing results of Staley’s influence

It was a back-and-forth session on Tuesday with the defense making several plays. including Rock Ya-Sin punching the ball out of Jauan Jennings' hands after securing a pass from Allen.

Lenoir was in the mix as usual picking off a Purdy pass intended for Chris Conley during 11-on-11 work. Ji’Ayir Brown was seen getting into the backfield on a safety blitz as well as a pass break up with Odum during team drills.

The hits are getting harder

There were more pads popping on Tuesday than at any other practice yet for the 49ers with a natural ramp up to their first preseason contest against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in Nashville.

While most starters will not suit up for the opening preseason contest, there is still level of excitement around the facility with players knowing that soon they will be hitting someone other than their own teammates.

During the middle portion of practice, Deebo Samuel caught a pass from Allen and trucked Ya-Sin in a move reminiscent of their Senior Bowl faceoffs. Three plays later, tight end Brayden Willis connected with Allen and ran smack into rookie linebacker Tatum Bethune. The sound of their pads popping made the 49ers Faithful give an audible reaction and Willis returned to the sidelines with a celebratory jump with teammate George Kittle.

The 49ers have two more training camp practices at team headquarters before heading to Nashville.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast