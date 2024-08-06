CMC out a few weeks with calf injury, will miss 49ers' preseason games

The 49ers will be without their star running back for the next few weeks, including the 2024 NFL preseason.

Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a calf strain and likely will miss San Francisco's trio of preseason games, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after practice Tuesday.

Shanahan added that McCaffrey will be out of practice for "a couple of weeks," though he doesn't view it as a long-term issue.

Christian McCaffrey has a calf strain. It is not a long-term situation, coach Kyle Shanahan said. McCaffrey will likely not play in the preseason. He'll be out of practice a couple of weeks. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 6, 2024

San Francisco opens the preseason against the Titans in Tennessee on Saturday and then will host the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 18 at Levi's Stadium before its preseason finale against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

This story will be updated.

