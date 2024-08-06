All possible Aiyuk scenarios still on table for 49ers coach Shanahan

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk’s status remains in limbo, but it was business -- or lack thereof -- as usual for the fifth-year pro.

The wide receiver reported to the 49ers’ practice facility Tuesday morning, just as he has done on every day of training camp.

The 49ers held their 11th practice of the summer, and Aiyuk again was not on the practice field. Meanwhile, the particulars of his situation have come to light.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I’ve planned for everything, knowing it can go in any direction,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “So we’ve been doing the same stuff. And if that continues, we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

Kyle Shanahan provides the latest updates on Brandon Aiyuk 👀 pic.twitter.com/s2cJLsuT2a — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 6, 2024

When asked if he needs the situation resolved soon, Shanahan answered, “No. You always want it to be, badly. But this stuff does take time. And every day I hope it gets resolved, but I have no timetable on it.”

The 49ers have the frameworks of trades to send Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night.

Aiyuk expressed interest throughout the offseason to be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers or Washington Commanders. But neither team has reached an agreement with the 49ers on trade particulars, the source said.

After the 49ers’ trade talks ended with the Steelers and appeared to be "effectively over" on Monday, the teams have re-engaged, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday, citing league sources.

So Aiyuk’s decision — at least for now — comes down to deciding whether to take a lucrative contract offer from the Patriots or a deal with the Browns that might not be worth as much. The Steelers appear to be back in play, too.

The last possibility is that nothing is finalized with either of those teams, and the 49ers and Aiyuk can eventually work out an agreement that keeps him with the team.

“There’s a scenario for everything,” Shanahan said. “I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

The 49ers might be ready for the situation to be resolved, but nothing can be finalized until Aiyuk makes the decision whether he will accept the contract terms presented to him by a team that has a trade agreement with the 49ers.

Aiyuk is coming off the best season of his four-year NFL career. He caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven interceptions while earning second-team AP All-Pro honors.

Currently, a trade would offer the quickest resolution with general manager John Lynch leading the 49ers’ efforts.

But it is anybody’s guess how much longer the saga will last.

“I trust John and Kyle but he’s a tough player to replace,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said of Aiyuk.

Aiyuk remains under contract to the 49ers on the fifth-year option for $14.124 million. He likely is looking for a new contract that would pay him market rate for a receiver of his status. He could command a contract in the neighborhood of $30 million per season.

Although the sides have not held substantive contract talks for months, the door has not completely closed on Aiyuk remaining with the 49ers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast