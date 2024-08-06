Source: Breida returning to 49ers after four seasons away for RB depth

The 49ers, setting up for another roster reunion, are signing Matt Breida, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the news of Breida's impending Bay Area return.

The undrafted free agent started his NFL career with the 49ers in 2017, during coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch’s inaugural season. Breida appeared in 43 games with San Francisco, registering 381 carries for 1,902 yards and six touchdowns over three seasons.

After his first 49ers tenure ended in 2020 with a trade, Breida spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and, for the past two seasons, the New York Giants.

The Georgia Southern product was his most productive when in Shanahan’s offense, rushing for a career-high average of 5 yards per carry and catching 67 of his 89 targets for 8.4 yards per reception and four additional TDs.

The 49ers seemed to have their running backs room set until rookie Isaac Guerendo suffered a significant hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for several weeks. With San Francisco making sure 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey receives an appropriate amount of rest, Breida adds depth, already understands the scheme and can fit in immediately.

There also might be questions about the health of Elijah Mitchell, who was absent from Sunday’s on-field practice during both individual drills and 11-on-11 work. Jordan Mason, Cody Schrader and Patrick Taylor shared the reps, while McCaffrey had a veteran rest day.

The 49ers will need to make a corresponding move before they can officially sign Breida and keep their roster count at 90. But there is no doubt the eight-year vet will be involved quickly in the offense.

