Meet 2025 All-Star Teacher Finalists

Vote for your favorite All-Star Teacher finalist today! Check out their bio and videos, then vote for the teacher you think deserves $30,000 for their school. The voting period ends on June 2.

Christine Fitzsimmons

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

For the past 25 years, Christine Fitzsimmons has been a dedicated special education teacher, reaching students, families, and local communities in both Virginia and the Bay Area. Passionate about fostering a safe, joyful, and inclusive learning environment, she believes that all students thrive when they feel celebrated, supported, and safe to explore their unique abilities.

A passionate advocate for embracing diversity in all its forms, Mrs. Fitzsimmons–or, as her students know her, “Fitz”–ensures that her school is a place where differences are embraced, and every child is valued. She strongly believes that play-based learning is essential to student development, using creativity, hands-on experiences, and interactive engagement to make learning both meaningful and fun. Whether through games, movement, music, or sensory exploration, she fosters a playful learning environment that nurtures curiosity, confidence, and social connection. Fitz is intentional when developing activities and structuring a variety of learning experiences inside her classroom. This ensures that diverse learners are included, and special interests or sensory preferences are available. The joyful classroom experiences spill over into the larger campus community, as students from all over campus are welcome to play, dance, or spin, creating natural opportunities for students in any classroom to connect with students who speak, move, or learn differently. Through repeated (fun!) mini-interactions we create a strong sense of community, normalize differences in all forms, and create a calm, empathetic, and joyful community. Fitz has sponsored an annual “Different is AWESOME!” spirit week each year, to highlight the beauty in all of our diversities. This campus-wide celebration has allowed all students to remember to both celebrate their own forms of diversity and embrace those around them with other differences.

Mrs. Fitzsimmons’ dedication to her students extends beyond the classroom. She maintains close relationships with students and their families after their early elementary school years, offering encouragement and celebrating milestones as they grow into adulthood. She also collaborates with nonprofits and community-based organizations that support adults with disabilities, ensuring that her students continue to have opportunities to learn, work, and lead fulfilling lives well beyond their time in her classroom.

Through her decades of experience, Fitz has become a powerful advocate for inclusion, play, and lifelong learning. She remains committed to the idea that when students feel safe, valued, and engaged in joyful learning, they develop the skills and confidence to reach their full potential—both in school and in the world.

Click here to vote for Christine Fitzsimmons

Tony Green

Tony Green lives a life devoted to teaching and transformation. For more than four decades, Tony Green has been a towering figure in the world of education, dedicating his life to teaching African American Studies and Black history across high schools, universities, and community institutions throughout California and beyond. A master teacher, cultural historian, and mentor, Tony has spent the last 33 years shaping lives at Bishop O’Dowd High School, where he founded the school’s Black Student Union and continues to teach transformative courses like African American History, The Rise of Black Nationalism, U.S. History, and World History.

Rooted in the Kemetic philosophy of MAAT, which stems from ancient Egyptian religion and culture, Tony’s approach to education nurtures the whole student — intellectually, morally, and spiritually. His classrooms are more than places of academic learning; they are spaces of empowerment, cultural awakening, and community-building. Through his teaching, Tony helps students not only understand history but also see themselves as agents of change — grounded in purpose and guided by a deep sense of justice and civic virtue.

Tony’s most profound legacy lives in the lives of his students. Across generations, his mentorship has been a steady, unwavering force — especially for Black youth navigating systems not built with them in mind. Whether in the classroom, on the field, or simply in conversation, Tony meets young people with both compassion and conviction. He coached students who went on to become Super Bowl champions, World Series athletes, and Olympians, and he’s mentored others who now lead in fields ranging from technology and public service to art and activism. Former students regularly return to thank him for the values and knowledge he instilled — some even decades later — crediting his lessons with shaping their manhood, leadership, and sense of purpose.

This deep commitment to mentorship is rooted in Tony’s lifelong investment in community healing and transformation. While raising his own family in a neighborhood impacted by the crack epidemic, Tony made it his mission to create safe, affirming spaces for young men caught in cycles of violence and despair. From coaching at the South Berkeley YMCA to checking in on neighborhood youth, he led with presence and persistence. Today, many of those same young people are thriving — raising families, building careers, and sending their own children to college — still in touch with the mentor who refused to give up on them.

Tony’s impact extends far beyond the communities he’s served directly. A respected scholar-practitioner, he works with school districts and the College Board on curriculum development and played a pivotal role in the launch of AP African American Studies nationwide. Drawing from his own academic roots at San Jose State and San Francisco State’s pioneering African American Studies programs, Tony designed O’Dowd’s African American Studies course more than 30 years ago — laying the foundation for the AP course now being taught across the country. Under his leadership, O’Dowd became one of the first 60 schools in the nation to pilot AP African American Studies, with one of the program’s largest enrollments. The success of the course has drawn visits from leaders at the College Board, University of California, and the California Department of Education, and earned national attention through PBS News Hour, KQED Forum, and KTVU. Tony has also presented at institutions such as Stanford University, Texas A&M, and the University of Ghana, and was recently invited to speak before the California State Assembly and the State Black Caucus on the future of African American Studies. Wherever he goes, Tony brings not just knowledge, but a calling — to elevate truth, justice, and cultural dignity in education at every level.

Through it all, Tony Green remains grounded — not in titles or accolades, but in a deep, daily practice of service. He sees teaching as a sacred responsibility, and every lesson as an opportunity to build dignity, resilience, and connection. Whether he's guiding a classroom discussion, supporting a student in crisis, or advising a district on curriculum, Tony shows up with the same clarity of purpose: to educate, to uplift, and to plant seeds that will grow long after the school bell rings. His life’s work is a testament to what’s possible when knowledge meets love, and history is taught not just as memory — but as a living, breathing force for liberation.

Click here to vote for Tony Green

Greg Martin

Teaching and working with children must have been written in the stars for Greg Martin, known as Maestro Greg, Maestro or just simply Greg to his second graders. His very first “job” was in junior high school as a volunteer referee for youth soccer games on weekends. In college, he supported kids with special needs as a home healthcare worker. He taught English in Barcelona during a year abroad and to migrant workers in Watsonville. After graduating from the University of California, Santa Cruz, he moved to San Francisco and worked as a teacher's aide and after-school teacher.

After these experiences working with kids, the career choice was clear. So in 1989, he became a full-time bilingual elementary kindergarten classroom teacher in San Francisco’s Mission District at Marshall Elementary (where, even after all these years, they apparently continue to use the one and only song lyrics he has ever written as their school theme song: We’re real smart kids and we go to Marshall School/ We love to learn, we think it’s really cool…). In 1997, he moved to Berkeley and became Berkeley Unified School District’s first two-way immersion teacher in a kindergarten class at Columbus Elementary. He has been teaching in Berkeley ever since.

Greg has also served the school community, working on many site and District committees, as well as being a lead teacher in math and technology. But his true passion has always been teaching and working directly with students. It is what he has always done and what he has always loved. Greg says a rarely discussed or understood dimension of teaching, outside of the teaching world, in a Bay Area classroom - that is, a full-inclusion public school with children from all over the world- is the extraordinary variability in the little human beings entrusted to us each year: in background, inclination, interests, strengths, learning styles, challenges, and motivations. He has learned the obvious - that there are very few “standard” students and even fewer standard classrooms where a single-approach-fits-all is effective. For Greg, it is this very diversity that makes teaching both rewarding and challenging.

Celebrating the charms and quirks of every new student each year makes for an exciting and essential aspect of the profession. Building a trusting relationship with both students and their families is fundamental to creating a successful learning environment. To this end, each week a different student brings a BioBox containing family, cultural and personal treasures from their home to share with Greg and their classmates. Along with a monthly newsletter, Greg also hosts monthly Cafecitos for his second-grade families in his classroom so that they can socialize, feel a part of their child’s education and discuss upcoming events and curriculum. Community-family reading time follows the Cafecito. On Fridays, you will find him celebrating a Banquet over lunch with his students in the classroom. He also sends home shared writing projects around cultural themes for parents and students to do together which are then compiled into a digital anthology to share with families. As to the challenges of the profession, he says the key is to figure out how to engage all those different minds in learning when what many children most often want is to just roll around on the carpet and wrestle (which, given a moment of inattention, they certainly will!).

Most students are not linear learners. However, within a reliable structure and routines, all students can thrive when given a variety of lessons and methods to help them learn new and challenging concepts and skills. Greg does his best to camouflage them with humor, fun, and laughter through art, poetry, singing, theater, and games. His philosophy and approach are simple: try to make each day worth his students’ time. If the classroom is fun and exciting enough with a variety of activities so that all his students can have a chance to feel the joy of success, students will always want to come back and try another day.

Click here to vote for Greg Martin

Laura Nunez

Laura Nunez, or Ms. Laura as her students know her, grew up in East Palo Alto and is deeply connected to her community as an alumna of the Ravenswood City School District and Eastside College Preparatory School. As a first-generation college graduate, she earned her degree from Stanford University before obtaining her teaching credential and master's degree from Notre Dame de Namur University. Her educational journey, shaped by perseverance and a commitment to giving back, has fueled her passion for ensuring that every student—especially those from underrepresented backgrounds—has equitable access to a high-quality education. As a lifelong learner, Laura is constantly refining her teaching practice to meet the evolving needs of her students and classroom, believing that education should be both rigorous and responsive.

Throughout her career, Laura has dedicated herself to both education and community service. She has extensive experience volunteering and working for nonprofits in East Palo Alto, focusing on programs that uplift and empower students and families. In addition to her role as a math educator and athletics director at East Palo Alto Academy, she now serves as a district coach, working with teachers across the Sequoia Union High School District to support their teaching practice and improve student learning. She also serves as an elected board member of the Ravenswood City School District, using her leadership to advocate for policies and resources that directly impact students and educators. Laura’s work is driven by a deep commitment to fostering equity, mentorship, and access to quality education for all students.

Laura is known for her versatility as an educator, always adapting to meet school and student needs. While math is her primary subject, she has also taught computer science courses, advisory, and biology, ensuring that students receive the instruction and support they need to succeed. She has also taught summer school every summer since beginning her teaching career, recognizing the importance of providing students with continuous learning opportunities to help them reach their academic goals. As the math department chair, she works to strengthen instructional practices across her school, ensuring that all students receive high-quality, engaging math instruction.

Beyond the classroom, Laura has been a strong advocate for teachers and students alike. She previously served as the union representative for her school site, working to ensure that educators’ voices were heard and that policies supported both teachers and students. Her commitment to advocacy extends into her leadership roles, where she continuously strives to create an equitable and supportive environment for both educators and learners. Whether she is mentoring teachers, leading professional development, or collaborating with colleagues, she is dedicated to fostering a school culture that prioritizes both student success and teacher well-being.

At the heart of Laura’s teaching philosophy is the belief that relationships come first. She knows that while math may not be every student’s favorite subject, meaningful learning happens when students feel seen, heard, and supported. By building strong relationships, she creates an environment where students feel safe to take risks, make mistakes, and grow. When students know she cares, the math learning happens organically. Whether in the classroom, on the field, or advising student-led initiatives, she continuously fosters a culture of trust and encouragement that empowers students to take ownership of their learning.

Laura remains deeply committed to her students, colleagues, and community. Whether she is mentoring teachers, advocating for educational equity, or coaching student-athletes, her dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic learning environment is unwavering. She firmly believes that education is not just about teaching content but about cultivating curiosity, confidence, and perseverance. Through her work in multiple capacities, Laura continues to make a lasting impact, helping students and educators alike reach their full potential.

Click here to vote for Laura Nunez

Dawaine Williams

Dawaine Thomas Williams is a teacher with 24 years of experience at Ocala STEAM Academy. Mr. Williams is passionate about Math, Science, STEAM and Coaching. He attended San Jose State University where he played collegiate football. His skills include coaching, teaching intermediate and advanced mathematics, and computer programming making him a valuable asset in Education.

With a background in Sports and Mathematics, Dawaine has contributed to over 34 section sports titles and has helped establish a math intervention curriculum designed to eliminate a student's fear of mathematics. His approach to work is centered on hard work and perseverance, which allows him to drive success in his endeavors. He is also driven by seeking academic, athletic, and behavioral growth and always seeking innovative solutions to foster positive and productive relationships with every student.

Outside of work, Dawaine enjoys learning new things, music, traveling, and working out, which complement his professional expertise. He is always looking for opportunities to grow and collaborate in education.

Click here to vote for Dawaine Williams