Pearsall impressing 49ers as Aiyuk trade saga takes big turn

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers might need to get more production from their top 2024 draft pick than originally planned.

So far, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has given the 49ers reason to believe he might be capable of filling a more prominent role as a rookie.

“Ricky’s been great,” said Klay Kubiak, the 49ers’ offensive passing game specialist. “I’ve been impressed with how much he’s retained mentally and how he’s kept up with the playbook. He’s a really, really smart player. He’s starting to get a feel for it again with his route-running.”

Pearsall sustained a hamstring injury while working out in preparation for training camp, and he was cleared off the non-football injury list after missing four days of practices.

The 49ers’ wide receiver situation is unsettled as they enter their third week of practices, with Brandon Aiyuk’s uncertain status. The All-Pro has yet to practice this summer while his contract situation remains unresolved.

Aiyuk is under contract to the 49ers this season with a guaranteed salary of $14.124 million. After a failure to reach a long-term contract agreement with San Francisco throughout the offseason, the 26-year-old requested a trade a week before the opening of camp.

The 49ers have negotiated the framework of trades that would send Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night.

But it's not entirely in the 49ers' control. The completion of a trade would require Aiyuk to reach a multiyear contract agreement with either the Browns or the Patriots.

At this point, the 49ers appear more willing than ever to fulfill Aiyuk’s trade request. The sticking point might be Aiyuk deciding if he wishes to sign an extension with another team.

The possibility of the 49ers playing this season without Aiyuk means such players as Pearsall and veteran Jauan Jennings could be asked to take on larger roles.

Pearsall has learned all the team’s receiver positions, and appears capable of fitting in wherever he is needed, Kubiak said.

However, Pearsall, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, faces a major challenge in adjusting to the NFL game.

“You can see he’s a very talented route-runner, and that’s exciting,” Kubiak said. “He’s got a long way to go, like any rookie does, with experience and learning details. But, so far, we like what we’re seeing.”

