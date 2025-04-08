Report: Kings reunite with guard Davis on NBA contract

The Kings reunited with a familiar face on Tuesday.

Sacramento is signing veteran guard Terence Davis to a contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The Sacramento Kings are signing guard Terence Davis to a deal, sources tell ESPN. Davis, who played parts of three years in Sacramento from 2021-23, averaged 14.3 points on 40.2% 3-point shooting for the NBA G League's Wisconsin team this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

As Charania mentioned, Davis played three seasons for the Kings from midway through the 2020-21 season through the 2022-23 campaign.

In 121 career games with Sacramento, Davis averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 42.8-percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range.

After a strong 2024-25 season with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' G League team, Davis re-joins the Kings as bench depth for interim coach Doug Christie with three regular-season games remaining.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast