Report: Kings reunite with guard Davis on NBA contract

By Taylor Wirth

The Kings reunited with a familiar face on Tuesday.

Sacramento is signing veteran guard Terence Davis to a contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

As Charania mentioned, Davis played three seasons for the Kings from midway through the 2020-21 season through the 2022-23 campaign.

In 121 career games with Sacramento, Davis averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 42.8-percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range.

After a strong 2024-25 season with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' G League team, Davis re-joins the Kings as bench depth for interim coach Doug Christie with three regular-season games remaining.

