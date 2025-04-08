Durant ruled out for Warriors-Suns game as ankle injury lingers

The Warriors won't have to worry about Kevin Durant when they play Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at PHX Arena.

The star Suns forward has been ruled out for the Western Conference matchup due to his left ankle sprain, a nagging injury that has caused him to miss Phoenix's last three games.

Durant sustained the injury during the Suns' March 30 loss to the Rockets, when he stepped on Houston forward Jabari Smith Jr.'s foot as he was driving to the basket midway through the third quarter. The injury originally was expected to keep Durant out at least one week.

The 36-year-old is averaging 26.6 points on 52.7-percent shooting with 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Suns this season.

Durant won't be on the floor to face his former team, but the Warriors will be at full strength, with everyone available for the game per the latest NBA injury report.

Golden State is looking to bounce-back from a 106-96 loss to the Rockets on Sunday at Chase Center, which dropped them from No. 5 in the West to No. 6. The Suns, meanwhile, sit 2 1/2 games back of the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 10 seed and final NBA play-in tournament spot.

