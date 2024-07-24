49ers training camp takeaways: Rookie Mustapha makes Day 1 splash

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers officially opened training camp on Wednesday with two of their top offensive players skipping the first practice of the summer.

One is a hold out. The other is a hold in.

The 49ers went through an hour-long, non-padded practice. And most of the attention was on who was not in attendance rather than the other star players who suited up for the workout.

And that’s how we begin the top five takeaways from Day 1 of 49ers training camp:

Williams is a no-show

Is All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams underpaid? He believes so, and the two sides are working toward a resolution.

Coach Kyle Shanahan disclosed that Williams’ absence from training camp is contract-related. General manager John Lynch and Williams’ agent are in negotiations aimed at settling the issue, Shanahan said.

Williams is subject to $50,000 in fines for each day he does not report to camp.

Williams’ contract calls for him to make $20 million this season in base salary with another $750,000 available per-game roster bonuses. He is the second-highest paid offensive player on the 49ers behind wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Williams, 36, is the third-highest paid left tackle in the game with an average of $23 million over the course of his contract. He ranks behind Houston’s Laremy Tunsil ($25 million) and the New York Giants’ Andrew Thomas ($23.5 million).

Williams has been chosen to 11 Pro Bowls and has been selected to the AP All-Pro First Team in each of the past three years.

Fourth-year player Jaylon Moore took the first-team snaps at left tackle with Williams’ whereabouts unknown.

Williams is seeking a readjustment of his current contract, just as running back Christian McCaffrey received in the offseason.

“We understand the business side of it,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “That’s the blessing and the curse of having so many great players on the team.”

Aiyuk reports but does not practice

All eyes were on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk before practice.

After a workout in the team’s weight room, he went back to the locker room at the opening of practice.

Brandon Aiyuk sighting 👀 pic.twitter.com/xKUDa46zBM — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 24, 2024

And, thus, Aiyuk’s “hold in” has officially started.

Aiyuk, who is embroiled in a contract dispute with the 49ers, is seeking a multi-year contract extension to replace his current one-year, $14.124 million on the fifth-year option. He likely is seeking a long-term deal that pays him among the top NFL receivers.

Shanahan said he does not see much of a difference between a “hold out” and “hold in,” other than a player who is in the building is around and, perhaps, can more quickly acclimate once the contract situation is settled.

General manager John Lynch on Tuesday outlined what he expected from all players.

“We expect all our players to practice,” Lynch said.

Rookie safety makes splash

Presumptive starting safety Talanoa Hufanga was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues physical therapy after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL in November.

On the first day of camp, second-year player Ji’Ayir Brown and veteran George Odum lined up as the starting safeties. There is an opportunity for another player to work his way into the mix, if Hufanga is not ready at the start of the season.

Rookie Malik Mustapha, a fourth-round pick from Wake Forest, is more than likely being groomed for a potential starting role in 2025. But he also has a chance to make a contribution this season.

Mustapha made the play of the day when he ranged over from the middle of the field to make a leaping interception of a Josh Dobbs pass intended for speedster Danny Gray down the right sideline.

“That was awesome,” Shanahan said. “He showed his range there.”

Purdy’s offseason work on display

Quarterback Brock Purdy’s focus in the offseason was to improve his strength and mobility.

“Brock works really hard in the offseason,” Shanahan said. “We always joke about his baby Bosa legs. Brock improves every year.”

Purdy appears to be in a much better spot than he was a year ago, when he was coming off significant elbow surgery in the offseason.

“I feel like this year I had time to work on my craft and my body,” Purdy said.

Purdy’s first pass of camp was a tough throw to the right sideline to tight end Eric Saubert, who made the grab against tight coverage against linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

QB1 getting loose 💪 pic.twitter.com/dpRnJsT65a — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 24, 2024

One area Purdy said he wanted to focus during the offseason was his agility and ability to make plays with his legs. He did not have any opportunities to scramble on Day 1 of training camp as he made all his plays from the pocket.

“Brock isn’t necessarily a running quarterback,” Shanahan said. “For him to add in that area that helps his game.”

Jennings, the true No. 2 — for now

Aiyuk is not practicing, and rookie Ricky Pearsall is out for at least the first four practices with a hamstring injury.

Samuel and Jauan Jennings are clearly the top two wide receivers on the practice field for the 49ers.

Jennings had a busy day on Wednesday, as he looks to increase his production after catching just 19 passes for 265 yards in 13 games last season during the regular season. Jennings caught three passes during practice, including his grab of a high Brandon Allen pass in traffic on a crossing route.

Jennings has an opportunity to carry over his postseason moment after signing a two-year contract extension in the offseason that pays him nearly $7.7 million per season.

Jennings was in line for consideration for Super Bowl MVP, if the 49ers had defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown while also throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to McCaffrey.

