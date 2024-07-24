Shanahan confirms Williams' training camp absence is contract-related

It appears the 49ers officially have another contract dilemma on their hands.

Both wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams did not participate in the team's training camp practice on Wednesday and in speaking to reporters after practice, coach Kyle Shanahan explained why.

"[Williams] didn't report. It's contract related," Shanahan said. "John [Lynch] is speaking with his representatives, he's been doing it for a while. He will continue to go and when they work it out I'll be pumped to see him.

“It was something I knew could be a possibility. I was hoping he would be here, but I knew it could be a possibility. I feel pretty confident it will all work out in the long run and he’ll be here and we’ll get on the same page with everything, but it’s just one day of practice and I think Trent will be alright missing a few practices.”

Shanahan added that Aiyuk, who reported to training camp after requesting a trade but did not participate in practice, was experiencing back and neck soreness today, which is the reason he did not participate.

Williams signed a six-year, $136 million contract with the 49ers in 2021, which initially made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, but now makes less per year than Detroit's Penei Sewell ($28 million), Houston's Laremy Tunsil ($25 million) and the New York Giants' Andrew Thomas ($23.5 million).

It remains to be seen where Williams and the 49ers are in their negotiations, but it seems San Francisco another star soon could be paid.

