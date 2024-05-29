49ers sign Jennings to contract extension through 2025 season

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is back with the 49ers, and he will be around for at least the next two seasons.
Jennings on Wednesday signed a new contract with the 49ers that locks him up with the organization through the 2025 NFL season.
The 49ers originally tendered Jennings as a restricted free agent this offseason with a one-year, $4.89 million contract.
Jennings' new contract is worth up to $15.4 million over the next two seasons, with $10.5 million in guaranteed money, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus.
Jennings was not a participant in the 49ers’ first week of organized team activities. He has attended the practice sessions this week.
