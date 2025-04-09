Kings clinch NBA play-in tournament berth after Warriors' win vs. Suns

The Kings are headed back to the NBA play-in tournament.

For the second consecutive season, Sacramento clinched a play-in berth Tuesday night thanks to the Golden State Warriors' 133-95 win over the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena.

The Kings are 39-40 after their 127-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena, and currently hold the Western Conference's No. 9 seed. That likely sets up an NBA play-in game between Sacramento and the current No. 10-seeded Mavericks (38-41), unless Phoenix (35-44) can catch up to Dallas in the final three regular-season games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Western Conference play-in game between the No. 9 seed and No. 10 seed is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, with the higher seed hosting the elimination contest.

The winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game will play the loser of next Tuesday's contest between the No. 7 seed and No. 8 seed.

Last season, the Kings also made the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed and defeated the No. 10-seeded Warriors in their first game, 118-94, at Golden 1 Center. They then fell to the No. 7-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, 105-98, to end their hopes of reaching the NBA playoffs for the second time since 2006.

Sacramento certainly hopes this play-in tournament will be different, now led by a Big Three of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine after acquiring the latter at the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline and dealing former franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Kings have a different coach now, too, following the December dismissal of Mike Brown, who was replaced by Doug Christie on an interim basis.

It has been a roller-coaster campaign for Sacramento, preparing the new-look Kings for whatever -- and whoever -- awaits them in the play-in.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast