Source: Aiyuk reports to 49ers camp amid contract standoff

It appears Brandon Aiyuk has made his return to 49ers practice this week.

Aiyuk officially reported for the start of training camp on Tuesday in Santa Clara, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Brandon Aiyuk has officially reported to #49ers camp, source says. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 23, 2024

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo first reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Aiyuk would attend training camp.

Aiyuk held out of the team's OTA and mandatory minicamp practices earlier this offseason as he continues negotiating a lucrative contract extension with the 49ers.

After months of negotiations yielding little progress, Aiyuk reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers on July 16, though the team reportedly has no intention of moving the star wide receiver.

Aiyuk has been vocal directly and indirectly this offseason about his displeasure with his ongoing situation but made it clear he expects to play for San Francisco during the 2024 NFL season.

However, things change quickly and if an interested team comes calling with a trade offer that piques the 49ers' interest, both general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan repeatedly have stated their desire to listen to offers for any player on their roster.

