Aiyuk, Williams not practicing at 49ers training camp Wednesday

There were two notable players absent from the 49ers' training camp practice on Wednesday in Santa Clara.

Both star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams did not participate in the early portion of practice available to the media.

Aiyuk was on hand for practice but watched from the sidelines in street clothes before appearing to leave the field with 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

Aiyuk reported to the 49ers facility on Tuesday after reportedly requesting a trade from the team on July 16 amid ongoing contract negotiations.

However, it remains to be seen exactly why Williams was not in attendance. Some speculate his absence, similar to running back Christian McCaffrey's absence from mandatory minicamp earlier this summer, could be contract-related. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on June 9 that Williams "eventually" will want a reworked contract.

If his absence indeed is contract-related, the 49ers soon might be forced to pay another one of their star players.

