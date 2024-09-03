Pearsall's FaceTime call after shooting lifted up 49ers at team party

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ team party went on as planned Saturday night while rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was recovering at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Just hours earlier, Pearsall, the target of an armed robbery attempt, sustained a gunshot wound to his chest area. During a struggle, both Pearsall and the suspect were shot.

Fortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullet passed through Pearsall without striking any vital organs. He remained conscious and lucid while in the hospital.

“When I got to the hospital and visited with Ricky,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said, “one of the first things he said was, ‘Mr. Lynch, what’s going on? I’d really like everyone to go to that party, and I’d also like to talk to some of my teammates.’ ”

Lynch on Pearsall FaceTiming his 49ers teammates from his hospital bed pic.twitter.com/JiWWSHCq2Y — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 3, 2024

Pearsall was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, less than 21 hours after the shooting near Union Square in San Francisco. The 49ers rookie didn't require surgery during his stay. The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male from Tracy, Calif., was arrested and remains in custody.

The party has become an annual end-of-summer tradition for the 49ers to mark the conclusion of training camp and the formation of the 53-man roster entering the start of the regular season.

Earlier in the day, it appeared as if the party would get canceled.

“I didn’t want to do anything,” 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings said. “I didn’t want to go anywhere.

“I sent a couple texts to him. I was just glad to know he was OK.”

Word got around to members of the team that Pearsall, who was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Monday and ruled out for at least the first four weeks of the season, was in good condition.

Then, everyone invited to the party received the text message alert that the party would go on. And the highlight of the night was when Pearsall was able to connect remotely with his teammates.

“Kind of a cool moment,” Lynch said “We were able to pipe Ricky into the party, and he FaceTimed the entire group. That show of love and respect was a real special moment for our team.”

Second-year receiver Ronnie Bell said everyone seemed to benefit from that moment.

“He was excited to see us and talk to us, so it was real cool,” Bell said of Pearsall. “I think it definitely lifted everybody. I felt like everybody had a weight on their shoulders with what was going on. Then, to hear from him and see him, I feel like it lifted everybody up. For us to get together and see him like that was big time.”

