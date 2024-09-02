Report: 49ers rookie Pearsall didn't require surgery for gunshot wound

Ricky Pearsall's Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center stay was short, with the 49ers rookie wide receiver being released Sunday, a day after he was shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco.

During the roughly 24 hours Pearsall spent in the hospital, he didn't need surgery for the through-and-through gunshot wounds he sustained to his chest and back, The Athletic's Matt Barrows and Mark Puleo reported Sunday, citing league sources.

Pearsall's mother provided an encouraging update on her son Sunday, while the 49ers also issued a statement when the soon-to-be 24-year-old was released from the hospital.

The 2024 first-round draft pick was wounded when a 17-year-old male from Tracy, Calif., attempted to rob him near Union Square in San Francisco on Saturday.

The San Francisco Chronicle's St. John Barned Smith spoke to the first San Francisco Police Department officer to report to the scene, with Sgt. Joelle Harrell telling the reporter she applied pressure to both of Pearsall's wounds.

Sgt. Harrell also told Barned-Smith that Pearsall asked if he was going to die. The officer prayed with him and managed to get him to remain calm before he was taken to an ambulance.

The 49ers have yet to provide a timeline for Pearsall to resume any sort of football activity, but with the bullet missing vital organs and no need for surgery, the Florida product appears to be on the road to recovery.

