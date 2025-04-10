Trending
Yaz fulfills another promise to daughter with walk-off homer vs. Reds

By Joaquin Ruiz

Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski channeled his “dad strength” once again when hitting a walk-off home run to lift San Francisco to an 8-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

In the 10th inning, Yastrzemski hit his second homer of the 2025 MLB season and second in three games when launching a 95-mph four-seam fastball from righty Emilio Pagán into McCovey Cove.

But most importantly? Yastrzemski fulfilled yet another promise to his daughter, Quinley.

“She kept reminding me that I hadn’t gotten her the splash hit yet,” Yastrzemski said to Carlos Ramírez and Sergio Romo on “Giants Postgame Live” moments after the thrilling win. “So, she’s on a heater.”

San Francisco fans can thank Quinley for her father’s game-winning long ball.

Yastrzemski credited his daughter on Sunday for his three-run opposite-field shot in the Giants’ 5-4 walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners. So, of course, the seven-year San Francisco veteran followed orders again.

"Today I got to give a shout-out to my daughter Quinley, honestly, because she asked for a home run and so I promised her I'd get her a home run," Yastrzemski told Laura Britt and Rich Aurilia on Sunday. "So Quinny, I love you and miss you."

Yastrzemski is slashing a career-best .344/.462/.594 for the 9-3 Giants, thanks in part to Quinley, who is on a "heater."

Maybe she should ask her father to win the 2025 World Series next.

