Pearsall walks to ambulance with gunshot wound in witness video

Rookie 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday, and the team announced he is in serious but stable condition.

The 49ers confirmed Pearsall, 23, was shot in the chest, and witness video acquired and shared to social media by KTVU's Zak Sos shows San Francisco's first-round draft pick walking to an ambulance as first responders apply pressure to the wound.

Video of 49ers draft pick Ricky Pearsall walking to ambulance after police say he was shot near Union Square. Video from witness. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/luhulILUQ7 — Zak Sos (@ZakSNews) September 1, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A witness told the San Francisco Chronicle he heard about five gunshots and then saw six women running as he waited at a Kearny Street stoplight. The witness, who asked the Chronicle not to be identified, said he saw Pearsall with blood streaming down his left arm, and that he thought it was odd when police ran toward Pearsall rather than the suspect.

“It was a scary situation,” the witness told the Chronicle.

The incident occurred just over a week before the 49ers' 2024 NFL season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 9 at Levi's Stadium, which also is Pearsall's 24th birthday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast