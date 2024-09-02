49ers place Pearsall on NFI list; rookie out at least four weeks

The 49ers on Monday placed rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on reserve/non-football injury list, making him ineligible for the first four games of the 2024 NFL season as he recovers from a gunshot wound sustained as the victim of an attempted armed robbery on Saturday afternoon in San Francisco.

The 49ers re-signed offensive tackle Brandon Parker to the 53-man roster.

Pearsall, 23, the 49ers’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is home after he was discharged from the hospital less than 24 hours after the incident.

Pearsall was shot in the chest area after a struggle with the suspect. The bullet passed through his body without striking any vital organs, according to a statement his mother, Erin Pearsall, posted on social media.

The suspect, who was apprehended near the scene, was identified as a 17-year-old male from Tracy, Calif.

The earliest Pearsall could possibly make his NFL debut would be Sunday, Oct. 6, against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers re-signed Parker to fill Pearsall’s spot on the 53-man roster. Parker is currently the team’s No. 3 offensive tackle with Trent Williams remaining away from the team in a contract holdout.

Williams is on the reserve/did not report list. Fourth-year player Jaylon Moore is scheduled to start at left tackle while Williams remains unavailable. Williams is seeking a revised contract from the 49ers

